Elizabeth “Betty” Snow 1928-2023

Elizabeth “Betty” Snow, age 94, of Grand Rapids, MN died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at The Pillars Assisted Living.

Betty was born in 1928 in Eau Claire, WI where she grew up and attended school in Hudson, WI. She married Rex W. Snow on October 16, 1946. Betty spoke highly of her husband’s service in the United States Navy and his time as a prisoner of war. Betty was one of the original employees of WeeFolks Daycare and was very proud of her time as a teacher and mentor.

