Elizabeth “Betty” Snow 1928-2023

Elizabeth “Betty” Snow, age 94, of Grand Rapids, MN died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at The Pillars Assisted Living.
Betty was born in 1928 in Eau Claire, WI where she grew up and attended school in Hudson, WI. She married Rex W. Snow on October 16, 1946. Betty spoke highly of her husband’s service in the United States Navy and his time as a prisoner of war. Betty was one of the original employees of WeeFolks Daycare and was very proud of her time as a teacher and mentor.
Betty was independent late into life, traveling in her RV in to her 80’s. She loved camping, music, animals, time with her family and friends, and gardening. She was passionate about researching and learning about her family history. Betty was an amazing and loving person who loved people, her home of Grand Rapids, and her time as a teacher.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rex; son, Gary Snow; sister, Catherine Schmitz; and brothers, Lee, Rex, and Willard Brown.
She is survived by her daughter, Krystine (Ron) Figley; sister, Anita Westerdahl, daughter-in-law, Anne (Mel) Veach; brother-in-law, Syl Schmitz; grandchildren, Shawn (Tara Burns) Signh, Samuel Snow, Sophia Snow, Melvin (Jenna) Veach, Leo Veach; great granddaughters, Mya Singh, and Izzy Veach; and many extended family and friends.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Missy and Mike Jenner; friends and health care advocate, Louise and David Wigfield; The Pillars; and Essentia Hospice for the excellent care Betty received during her last days.
In line with Betty’s wishes, no local services will be held. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Veteran’s Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN, at a later date.
