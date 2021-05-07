Elizabeth “Betty” Hoey, 91, Taconite, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021 in the Grand Itasca Hospital, Grand Rapids.
Born February 24, 1930 in Taconite, she was the daughter of Gabriel and Ethel (Johnson) Troumbly. A lifelong resident of Taconite, she was a 1948 graduate of Greenway High School, a longtime member of the former St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Taconite, currently a member of Mary Immaculate Catholic Church of Coleraine and its Council of Catholic Women, a member of the Mary, Help of Christian’s Prayer Group, and the Taconite Elderberries. Betty and Edward Hoey were married on June 17, 1950 in Marble.
Betty was universally known as a caring, thoughtful, sweet woman who consistently displayed compassion, patience, and humility. She possessed an impressive intellect and a tremendous memory. She was a devout Catholic and her faith formed her every thought and deed. Her legacy is her family and her church. She will forever be loved. May she rest in eternal peace and let perpetual light shine upon her.
Her parents, Gabriel and Ethel Troumbly; her husband Edward; a daughter, Elizabeth Ann; a son, Ken; daughter-in-law, Jackie Ogden Hoey; son-in-law, Richie Tiburzi; and siblings, Kenneth, Raymond “Shorty”, Robert “Bugsy”, Donald, and Ronald Troumbly, Mary Jane Lawson-Spooner, and Beverly Mikulich preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Sandra Tiburzi, James (Ann), Marg (Bill) Casey, Donald (Nell), Paul, Thomas (Sharon), Steven (Julie), Robert (Annie), and Damian (Teresa); 18 grandchildren; 22 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Vernon “Bucko” (Mary Ann) Troumbly and James “Slim” Troumbly; and dozens of nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be 6:00 - 8:00 PM, Friday, May 7, 2021 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine and will continue from 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, May 8, 2021 in the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church of Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.