Elizabeth (Betsy) Eklin Zeitler 1946 - 2021

Elizabeth (Betsy) Eklin Zeitler, age 75, of south of Calumet, MN and Sun City, AZ, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at her daughter’s home surrounded by family.
Elizabeth was born in 1946 to Ernie and Sylvia (Kovakka) Eklin in Grand Rapids, MN. She attended school in Trout Lake, Greenway, Grand Rapids, and Colorado. She graduated from Colorado Springs in 1964. While going to school in Greenway, she worked at her mother’s restaurant in Bovey. Elizabeth spent several years living on Swan Lake and Swan Lake Golf Course where family enjoyed get-togethers, time on the beach, water skiing, and golfing. She attended Itasca Community College and earned her AA and accounting certificate.
Elizabeth enjoyed travelling to numerous places with her family and friends including summer weekends spent on the boat in Bayfield, WI, and most noteworthy travelling with her mother to Finland to reconnect with relatives. In 2008, Elizabeth moved to Sun City, AZ, but came back every summer to live in her camper back at the place she grew up south of Calumet.
Elizabeth is lovingly remembered as a stubborn, head-strong independent women, and clean freak who would never ask for help but was always giving and helping others. She was a super Minnesota Twins fan and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Ed Jokinen, daughter-in-law, Barbara Feldt; and sisters Ethel Salo, Evelyn (Dodie) Lykins.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Rod) Strom; son, Brian Feldt of Bloomington, MN; brothers, Edwin (Sonny) Eklin of Topeka, KS, Elden Eklin of Mizpah, MN, Eugene (Gene) Eklin of south of Calumet; grandchildren, Scott (Sophie Bolstad) Mathews and Holly (Jeremy) Gmahl; and great grandchildren, Benson, Maeve, Duke Gmahl, and Zoey Mathews and one on the way.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 10:00 at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN, followed by the 11:00 memorial service. A Celebration of Life will follow the memorial service at the Eagle’s Club, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.