Elizabeth Beckers 1943-2022

Elizabeth “Betty” Beckers, age 78, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022, at her winter home in Venice, FL.
Elizabeth was born in 1943 to Ralph and Luella (Myers) Rudduck in Hibbing, MN and graduated from Greenway High School in 1961. Betty and Raymond Beckers were united in marriage on October 12, 1963. Betty worked alongside Ray in the family construction business and managed the office.
Betty loved genealogy and enjoyed learning about her family history. She was a member of two genealogy clubs, one in Itasca County and one in Florida. Betty and Ray enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and wintering in Florida. Betty also liked photography, painting, and sewing.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Luella; sister, Diane Bentley; and brother, Scott Rudduck. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ray; daughter, Linda Jo Beckers; son, Ronald Beckers; siblings, Alice (David) Bach, Earl (Sherry) Rudduck, Marjorie Hart, Rosemary (Louie) Johannsen, Douglas (Connie) Rudduck, Margaret (Bob) Hauff; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Rowe Funeral Home followed by the 1:00 PM funeral service. Rev. Jason Schiller will officiate. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine, MN.
