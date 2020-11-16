Elizabeth Ann White, age 87, formerly of Grand Rapids, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at The Glenn in Hopkins, MN.
Liz was born in 1933 to Harold and Rilla Bray in Grand Rapids, MN. She grew up in Grand Rapids and graduated from Grand Rapids High School. She attended St. Cloud State University, where she graduated with a teaching degree. On June 18, 1954, she married the love of her life, Richard.
Liz was a wife, mother, grandmother, educator, artist, and animal lover. She loved Pokegama Lake, where she and Dick raised their 3 children and always had at least two dogs in the house.
A well-known artist who lived the way she painted, boldly and fearlessly. She started her career as a 1st grade teacher in Grand Rapids and Coleraine, taking great delight in teaching children to read. After leaving teaching, she continued to impact children by serving on the ISD 318 School Board. She continued to pursue her dreams and opened E. White on 3rd, a women’s clothing store. Liz loved helping women try bold clothing and colors. After she retired from retail, she and Dick wintered on Sanibel Island for many years. Liz focused on her passion for painting, continuing to learn new artistic skills. She enjoyed sharing her love of art with others. Liz was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and long-time member of the Center and YMCA.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Patrick Bray. Liz is survived by her husband of 66 years, Dick; daughter, Melissa White of Deephaven, MN; sons, Chris of Eden Prairie, MN and Greg of Grand Rapids, MN; grandchildren, Conor of Deephaven, MN, Michael and Ciara of Eden Prairie, MN; sister-in-law, Judy Richards of Pittsburgh, PA; brother-in-law, Harry White of Pittsburgh, PA; nieces, nephews, and many friends. She is also survived by her beloved dogs, Brady and Addie.
Visitation will be Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church beginning at 10 am, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Fr. Blake Rozier will officiate. A private burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Glenn in Hopkins for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the YMCA Community Fund or St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
