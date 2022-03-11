Elisabeth “Lissa” Mary (Flinn) Gelden was born in 1938 in Minneapolis, MN and died Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at The Emeralds at Grand Rapids Assisted Living. As an infant, Lissa was adopted into the loving family of William Claude and Virginia (Brickley) Flinn of St. Paul, MN and baptized on July 10, 1938, at the Cathedral of St. Paul.
Lissa was the consummate storyteller and recounted, with humor, to all who would listen the many escapades and misadventures of her life. From growing up in St. Paul to summertime in Two Harbors, MN with grandparents and boarding school in Indiana. Following graduation from St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Lissa embarked on a long elementary teaching career, most notably many years at Summit School/St. Paul Academy. Her philosophy of teaching involved play and fun as foundational for young students and her teaching bore much fruit, garnering praise from parents, staff, and students alike. Lissa married Leonard Gelden in 1978 and following retirement, they moved north of Grand Rapids to enjoy lake living until Leonard’s death.
Lissa had many passions...she loved being a positive and generous person, she loved her cats and dogs, she loved Pat and Donna Surface and the music they made, she loved to knit and made countless prayer shawls and baby sweaters, she loved her church and was highly involved in the worship life and activities of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids...and so much more. She was a dear person and will be missed but will always be remembered.
Lissa was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard; and brother, Michael Flinn. She is survived by her cousin, Betsy Brickley Adams and her family of Mill Valley, CA, as well as a niece, Pegge Papsco; and two nephews, Daniel and Peter Flinn.
Much appreciation and thanks to The Emeralds at Grand Rapids staff who made her life comfortable and fulfilling and, in her last months, many thanks to the Moments Hospice team for their excellent end-of-life-care.
Visitation will be Monday, March 14, 2022, at 12:00 PM at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids followed by the 1:00 PM memorial service. Rev. David Anderson will officiate.
