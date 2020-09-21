Eleanore “Nan” Josephine Berglund, age 95, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at Grand Village.
Eleanore was born in 1925 in Big Falls, MN to Edward and Myrna Richards. She graduated from Big Falls High School. Nan was employed with the U.S. Post Office and worked in the fire towers for her dad for a short period of time. In 1947, she was united in marriage to Wilfred Berglund. They made their home in Big Falls, MN until 1953 when they moved to Deer River, MN. In 1958, they moved to Thief River Falls, MN until 1968 when they moved to Grand Rapids, MN. Following Wilfred’s passing, she met and later married Art Carter.
She loved to bake and won many awards for her baked goods. Nan enjoyed going to Sammy’s Pizza, spending time with her cat Cinder, garage sales, bingo, playing cards, and entertaining friends and family and having a cup of coffee with them.
Eleanore is preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Wilfred “Bergy” Berglund and Art Carter; her brothers, Wallace, Don, and Jerry Richards; and her sister, Shirley Pellinen.
She is survived by her son, Will (Joyce) Berglund of Grand Rapids, MN; grandchildren, Jenny (Bob) Virnig and Chris (Emily) Berglund; great grandchildren, Ahna and Josie Virnig, Corbin and Kylee Berglund; sister-in-law, Darlene Richards of Wisconsin; Art’s children, Leslie (Rick) King of West Plains, MO and their family and Jeffrey (Linda) Carter of Half Moon Bay, CA and their family.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN. Immediately following the visitation, a gathering will be held at Sammy’s Pizza. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Big Falls/Evergreen Cemetery, Big Falls, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.