Eleanor “Dolly” Snell 1931 - 2021

Eleanor “Dolly” Snell, age 89, peacefully passed away on March 29, 2021 at Bigfork Valley Nursing Home.
Dolly was born in 1931 in Spring Lake, Minnesota to Andrew and Rose Jarvi. She married Darrell Snell in 1951. In 1958 her and Darrell purchased Hawkeye Haven Resort and ran it for 25 years. Upon closing the resort, they then enjoyed life to the fullest.
Dolly would like to let you know that her work here is done. She received a call, a sort of an offer you can’t refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign on bonus, a reunion with family and friends that she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be fishing, dancing with Darrell, gardening, and knitting to her heart’s content. Music, laughter, and love are guaranteed. She left detailed instructions for her children to celebrate her mission here, which has now been completed.
Dolly is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darrell; and brothers Ralph and Victor. She is survived by her son, Robert (Rita) Snell; daughter, Sandra (Terry) Price; grandsons; Chad (Mary) Snell, Jeremy (Crysta) Snell; and three great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids from 5:00 PM to 7:00PM. A private family burial will be at Evergreen Knoll Cemetery in Talmoon, Minnesota.
