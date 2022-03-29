Eldon “Byrd” Lindner 1931-2022

Eldon “Byrd” Lindner, 90 of Mizpah Minnesota died peacefully on Sunday March 27th, 2022 in Bigfork Minnesota at the Bigfork Valley Hospital. Eldon passed into heaven peacefully with his family at his side. Byrd was born October 8th, 1931 to Amelia (Olson) and Henry M. Lindner in Willmar, MN. The Lindner family moved to Mizpah when Byrd was young. Byrd attended Mizpah schools and grew up on the family farm. Byrd was one of six brothers and three sisters. From the time Byrd was 14 years old he worked in the woods, did odd Jobs, and worked for the railroad until being drafted on January 9th, 1953. Eldon was honorably discharged from active military service in 1954. While in the service, Eldon served in Germany with the 511th Engineering Co Panel Bridge. Decorations Eldon received were the Army of Occupation Medal (Germany) and the National Defense Service Medal.
After returning from the military Eldon married his best friend and wife Marian I. Groehler (Tootie) on February 26th, 1955. In 1957, they moved to Bigfork, MN where they raised their two children and were part of the community for over 25 years.
Eldon was a Carpenter by trade and Carpenter foreman. Throughout his career he worked for numerous general contractors on the Iron Range and in the Midwest doing mostly slip form construction of grain elevators, elevators, and stacks. He also worked overseas for Williams Brothers International on the Alaskan pipeline and in the countries of Algeria and Ecuador.
He retired from the Monticello Nuclear Plant (NSP) in 1994 and moved back to Mizpah MN to be surrounded by family and friends. Eldon was an active and a life member of the Bigfork VFW post 1764.
Eldon (Byrd) was part of a large hunting and fishing family. He was a husband, a son, a father, a brother, a storyteller, a hunter, a fisherman and a friend to many. He loved to work and to build. He enjoyed hobby farming, gardening, and most of all spending time with his best friend and wife (Tootie), family and friends. He will be missed deeply.
Eldon and Marian, married for 67 years, had two daughters, Cindy (Randy) Morner, York, Nebraska, Sonja (Christopher) McElroy, Monticello, MN. Eldon and Marian had six Grandchildren, Jacob (Annie), Jesse (Josh), Ashley, Aundrea, Abby (Billy) and Jared (Makaela). They enjoy 8 Great-grandchildren (Samantha, William, Sadie, Henry, Savanna, Libby, Beau and Ty).
Eldon was preceded in death by his Mother, Father, Brothers and Sister in laws, (Howard (Irene), Kenny (Eva), Bud (Irma) and Laurel) and his sister and brother in law Nita (Victor). He was also preceded in death by his nephews, Jim, and Duane.
Eldon is survived by his brother, Ronny (Tanna) Lindner, his sister’s Myrna, and Ruth (Dick) Oie and his sister in law Marietta. He is also survived my many very special nieces and nephews.
Byrd’s Celebration of Life will be Friday April 1st, 2022 at the Mizpah Community Center in Mizpah, Minnesota. Visitation will be at noon. Lunch will be served after Military Honors at 1 PM.