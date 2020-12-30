Elaine Kay Martin, age 77, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at her home, River Grand.
Elaine was born to Charles and Eunice Armstrong, Grand Rapids, MN on February 6, 1943. In 1961, she graduated from Grand Rapids High School. She attended Itasca Community College and earned her Associates of Art Degree. She went on to earn her Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology from Bemidji State University later in life.
Elaine was united in marriage to Arvid Martin and they were together until he passed away in 2011. They enjoyed playing bunko with friends, cribbage, time on the lake and with family.
Elaine worked for Kootasca Community Action’s Headstart Program where she dedicated herself to working with children and their families. Elaine was active in the Community Presbyterian Church and served as a deacon for several years. She volunteered for First Call for Help, Elder Circle, and Hospice. She loved helping others, walking her dog “Buddy”, but most importantly spending time with family, friends, and her grandchildren.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, and sister, Marilyn Husmann.
She is survived by her sons, Steve (Debbie) Carlson of Grand Rapids, MN, Jeff (Tiana) Carlson of Grand Rapids, MN; her brother, William (Addie) Armstrong of St. Cloud, MN; sister, Kathy (Dave) Carroll of Grand Rapids, MN; four grandchildren, Ryan Carlson, Hannah Carlson, Brittany (Travis) Garner, Madison Carlson; two great grandchildren, Wyatt & Ryker Garner; as well as one bonus great granddaughter, Kennedy Garner and many other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Elaine’s life will be held this Summer, 2021. An announcement will be made with the date and time.
Elaine’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Essentia Hospice and River Grand for their loving and compassionate care. We are very thankful to have such dedicated professionals working for us.
