Einar Marshall Pikkarainen, 76, of Minneapolis passed away unexpectedly December 26th at Hennepin County Medical Center. Born to Alex and Verna Pikkarainen, he was the first of nine children. After graduating high school he lived in Washington state and worked in a sawmill for some time until the early 80’s. While in Washington he married his first wife Lois to whom he was married for two years before her passing. He also married his second wife Kathy there and was married to her for 14 years before her passing. He and Kathy had two children together, Dawn and Alex. After moving back to Minnesota he moved to Minneapolis and there he enjoyed several of his favorite pastimes of crossword puzzles, collecting items that peaked his interest, and finding places that were interesting to him.
Preceding him in death are his mother and father, Verna & Alex Pikkarainen, his two wives Lois & Kathy, 2 nephews Stacy Jenkins & Ryon Pikkarainen, and his brother Vyrlyn Pikkarainen. He is survived by his two children, Dawn Hutton and Alex Pikkarainen, both of Washington, one grandson Christopher Hutton, three brothers, Brian Pikkarainen, Dwayne Pikkarainen, and Raymond (Andrea) Pikkarainen, four sisters, Elaine (Herb) Peterson, Marsha (Jim) Gilbert, Brenda Jenkins, and Carolee (Rob) Rasner, nine nephews and six nieces, and many great nephews and nieces.
There will be a celebration of his life at a later date in the spring.
