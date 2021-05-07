Eileen Lurie Hill-Taylor 1916 - 2021

Eileen Lurie Hill-Taylor, age 104, of Cohasset, MN passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021 at her home at Sugarbrook Villa.
Eileen was born in 1916 to Edward and Sadie Arnold in Glasford, IL where she also grew up and graduated from Glasford High School. Eileen was united in marriage to Larry Hill in 1934 and they made their home in Glasford, Il and later in Grand Rapids, MN. Following Larry’s retirement, they moved to Pine Island, Florida in early 1970’s. Following Larry’s passing, Eileen married James Taylor in 2002 and they resided in Ft. Meyers, FL. After James passed away in 2008, Eileen returned to Grand Rapids, MN in 2012 and has resided at Sugarbrook Villa in Cohasset, MN.
Eileen was active with the auxiliary at the hospital in Grand Rapids, MN and enjoyed painting, reading and being on her computer.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husbands, Larry Hill, and James Taylor; 3 sisters and 1 brother; and a grandson, Grant Wolf.
Eileen is survived by two daughters, G’ann (John) Wolf of St. Cloud, MN, and Christina (Mark) Shuey of Grand Rapids, MN; four grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Coral Ridge Cemetery, Cape Coral, FL.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.