Edward L. Schjenken 1941 - 2021

Edward L. Schjenken. “Papa Ed” went to heaven to be with Jesus, on March 27, 2021, after a courageous, long batlle with cancer.
He was born in Oteneagen Township to Knute and Alma Schjenken on October 3, 1941, he died at home in Oteneagen three miles from his birth place.
After graduating from Deer River High School in 1959, Ed served in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1962. Ed married the love of his life, Mary Melbostad on January 7, 1961 they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in January 2021. Ed was employed by Blandin Paper Co. for 35 years, retiring in 1997. Besides his everyday work, he did logging, farming & driving school bus. Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping & family time. Ed attended Oteneagen Chapel and was the church’s treasure for many years.
Ed & Mary had 4 children; Mark, Scott( Joan), Kari & Lance (Heather). 10 grandchildren; Greg, Josh, Amanda, Booper, Sophi, Ethan, Garrett, Hope, Dylan & Riley. 8 great grandchildren; Caiden, Ari, Eli, Ashlyn, Grant, Abby, Jackson and a new baby girl to be born in May, brothers Kenneth (Vi), Duane Schjenken, Sisters Katie (Melvin) Humble, Arlene (Gene) Beaty, Deanna ( Emil) Gravelle, Sister-in-laws Karen Erola, Angie (Mike) Serfling & Millie Melbostad, Ed had many special family & friends
Ed is preceded by; parents Knute & Alma Schjenken, Brothers Norman, Gordan, Marlin & Glen. In-laws Oscar & Katherine Melbostad, brother-in-laws Orlynn & Chuck Melbostad , sister-in-law Pat Schjenken.
At Ed’s request, we would like to thanks the Essentia Health Hospice team for Their amazing care. God Bless You All.
Visitation: Thursday April 1, 2021 5-8 P.M. Carroll Funeral Home Deer River, MN
Funeral: Friday April 2, 2021 11:00 A.M. Oteneagen Chapel Oteneagen Township, MN
Burial with full military honors: Pine Ridge Cemetery Deer River, MN lunch to follow at the Deer River VFW.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.