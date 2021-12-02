Edward “Ed” Walter Gagnon 1951 - 2021

Edward “Ed” Walter Gagnon, age 70, passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 28, 2021, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
Born in 1951, he was the son of Frederick Walter and Dorothy Winnifred (Harris) Gagnon. When he was young, his father passed away and was later raised by his mom and his stepfather Daniel “Red” Fragnito. After graduating high school in 1970, Ed found work at Hanna near Nashwauk. He was then drafted into the US Army and honorably discharged in 1973. In 1975 he married Kimberly Robertson and together raised two children, Steve and Sara. Ed worked for National Steel holding several positions and retired in 2001.
Ed loved nature and cherished time spent with friends and family at Isle Royale, the Boundary Waters, the North Shore, and his cabin on Twin Lakes. Shortly after his grandson Reid was born, he moved to a new home on Forest Lake to be closer to his daughter and grandson. Ed continued to enjoy visits with his lifelong friends, his family, and military friends at the American Legion Clubs.
Ed will be deeply missed by his son, Steve Gagnon of Minneapolis; daughter, Sara Gagnon of Grand Rapids; grandson, Reid Gagnon of Grand Rapids; cousins, other relatives, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frederick Gagnon, mother, Dorothy Fragnito and stepfather, Red Fragnito; half-brother, Alvin Gagnon; half-sister, Mildred Gagnon Salo and stepbrother, Bob Fragnito.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 2:00-4:00 PM with a time of share beginning at 3:30 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, 510 NW First Avenue, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Edward “Ed” as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.