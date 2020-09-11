Edith Mae (Mallatt) Dahlgren, 86, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at Grand Village. She was born April 28, 1933 in Grand Rapids, MN to Lester and Clara (Martine) Mallatt. She married Donald Dahlgren. She worked as a Secretary at a county courthouse. Edith was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Dahlgren and her parents.
Edith is survived by her sons, Todd (Mary Jean) Dahlgren of Pleasant Hill, IA, Randy Dahlgren of St. Cloud, MN, Corey (Maria) Dahlgren of Effie, MN; daughters, Vicki (Rick) Skogman of Brainerd, MN, Lori (Russ) Shields of Grand Rapids, MN; grandchildren, Seth, Jordan, Heather, Kiara, Jenny, Jamie, Ryan, Brandon, Breanna, Zach, Nick, Josh, Austin; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Cohasset, MN beginning at 1:00 P.M. followed by a memorial service at 2:00 P.M. Rev. Todd Dahlgren will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.