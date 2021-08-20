Earl Omar Klint 1923 - 2021

Earl Omar Klint passed away peacefully on August 7, 2021, at the age of 97 years.
Earl was born on October 29, 1923, to Walter and Rosetta (Loberg) Klint in Kandiyohi County, MN, where he grew up on a dairy farm. After marrying Eleanor Venske on July 18, 1947, they established their home on the Iron Range where they raised their family of four children in Coleraine. He began his career in the dairy business as a butter maker and owner of the Mesaba Creamery in Bovey, later managing the Itasca Creamery in Grand Rapids, and retiring in sales from Franklin Foods in Duluth.
Earl was an active community leader, serving on the City Council, the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board, plus many other local organizations. He generously gave of his time to help build the local ice arena and Trinity Lutheran Church. Upon retirement, they moved to Sun City West, AZ, and enjoyed a busy social life making new friends, traveling and visiting family. Earl worked part time at a local golf course where he was an active golfer with great health into his 90’s.
He was a wonderful father who leaves a legacy of deep faith and loving devotion to his family. He took great pride in his children and their accomplishments; always supporting their dreams. His was a life well lived, modeling the value of hard work, building community and friendships - always willing to help others with a kind, generous spirit.
Because of Earl’s deep belief and faith in Jesus, we take great comfort with the fact that he is now in heaven with our Lord and reunited with his parents, son Gregory, grandson, Jeffrey, great granddaughter, Kylie, and other loved ones. He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 74 years, Eleanor, and his devoted children Karol (John) Greupner, Douglas (Kimberly) Klint and Barbara (Bob) Partanen; daughter-in-law Tamara Klint. Also survived by grandchildren Jen, Erik, Alex, Bryan, Sarah, Kirstin, Drew, Nathan, Amy, Jen, Emilee and Allison; 23 great grandchildren; sister, Doris Palm; brother, Virgil (Marvelle) Klint; brother-in-law, Donald Venske; plus many nieces and nephews.
Earl’s family wishes to give special thanks to the staff at St. Therese of Oxbow Lake and North Memorial Hospice.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 26, at Faith Lutheran Church, 11115 Hanson Blvd., Coon Rapids, MN. All attendees are required to wear masks. A luncheon will follow the service. Private family internment will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Coleraine, MN, at a later date. Memorials preferred to the donor’s favorite charity.
