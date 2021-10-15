Dwight Lawrence “Ike” Simonson 1951 - 2021

Dwight L. “Ike” Simonson, 70, Buhl, longtime Brainerd resident died peacefully at home with assistance from East Range Hospice on October 11, 2021 in Buhl, MN. Dwight was born in Detroit Lakes, MN. He recently moved to Buhl two years ago, coming from Brainerd. He attended Bemidji State University and later completed a degree in Parks and Recreation at Mankato State in 1973. He was employed at various jobs with the University of Minnesota ag farm, and US Forestry service in Grand Rapids. He was a recreation therapist in Redding, CA then worked the same job for the State of MN at Ah Gwah Ching center in Walker, MN from 1983 until retirement. He was particularly kind to the residents. He married Ann in June of 1976 then divorced in 1995 to marry Kathy who died in 2017. He and Ann remarried in August of 2019. He was a member of the 1st Lutheran Church of Meadowlands. Dwight loved antiquing, going to auctions, anything outdoorsy, hunting and fishing as some of his favorite pastimes. He was an avid Twins fan and had a deep love for animals.
He is survived by his wife Ann (Ord) Simonson, Buhl, MN, son, Larry (Angie) Simonson, Meadowlands, and daughter Britta Simonson of Kinney, MN, his step-daughter, Stephanie Conklin, her children, Caleb, Grace, Isabelle, and Gabriella, his two siblings, Susan (Al) Schmidt, Brainerd, MN, and Gary (Karen) Simonson, Reston, VA, four beloved grandchildren, Elayna, Lukas, Jacob, and, Matthew Simonson, several nieces, nephews, and his dog, Dixie, and cat, Kitty.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Kathy (Ellingson) Simonson in 2017.
Per Dwight’s request, there will be no services at this time. Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
