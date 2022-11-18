Dustin S. Solberg 1956-2022

Dustin S. Solberg, age 66, of Grand Rapids, MN died unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.

Dustin was born in 1956 to Milton and Wanda Solberg in Grand Rapids, where he attended school. Dustin worked a variety of jobs, including radio voiceovers, Blandin, and Salvation Army. He owned and operated Northern Sweepers before starting with UPS. On July 14, 1984, Dustin and Kim Greniger were united in marriage.

