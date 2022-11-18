Dustin S. Solberg 1956-2022

Dustin S. Solberg, age 66, of Grand Rapids, MN died unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Dustin was born in 1956 to Milton and Wanda Solberg in Grand Rapids, where he attended school. Dustin worked a variety of jobs, including radio voiceovers, Blandin, and Salvation Army. He owned and operated Northern Sweepers before starting with UPS. On July 14, 1984, Dustin and Kim Greniger were united in marriage.
Dustin was a member of the Alliance Church. He loved being outdoors, fishing, camping, gardening, and feeding birds and animals. He was a loving, compassionate family man, spending time with family whenever possible, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed music, playing guitar, and singing. Dustin kept many projects going and loved tinkering on things, particularly radios. He will be remembered as a great man with a wonderful sense of humor and a kind, caring demeanor.
Dustin is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Milton “Keith” Solberg. He is survived by his wife, Kim; daughter, Lora (Jesse) Pederson; son, James (Tami) Moore; sister, Niki Mistelske (John Vaudrin); brothers, Clifford (Robin), Rick (Roxie) Gregg (Lisa), and Drew (Lisa) Solberg; and grandchildren, Ashley (Isaiah) Bley, Dylan, Breanna, and Christina Moore, Daizy, Jazmin, Kenzy, and Zoey Card, Arianna Pederson; along with nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A celebration of Dustin’s life will be held in the Summer 2023.
