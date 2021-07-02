Dustin K. Bonham 1990- 2021

Dustin K. Bonham, age 30, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away tragically in a boating accident.
Dustin was born in 1990 to Myron “Kurt” Bonham and Patricia (Reed) Steinhart. Dustin graduated from Greenway High School in 2008. Following graduation, he worked a variety of jobs including at Walgreens and Southeast Directional Drilling before starting his apprenticeship as a lineman for Local 160. Dustin’s life was dedicated to his daughter, Arianna. They loved to go fishing together, play on their pirate ship, and watch their favorite show, Forged in Fire. Dustin enjoyed fishing and deer hunting and spending time with his family and friends.
Preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Reed; grandparents, Harold “Mike” Bonham, and Verna Bonham; and stepfather, Rick Steinhart.
Left to mourn his loss are his daughter, Arianna Bonham; parents, Kurt (Darra) Bonham and Patty (Bobby Barrett) Steinhart; siblings, Derek Bonham, Madison (Terrel O’Gorman) Steinhart, Jamie (Biisaa Aubid) Steinhart-Langhorst, Tyler (Krystl) Steinhart, , Cassandra (Benji Bocnuk) DeLung, Keegan DeLung, Frankie DeLung, and David (Shelby Doelly) DeLung; grandmother, Diane Reed; special friend, Maisie Peterburs; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, July 2, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN and on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, MN. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM also at the church. Rev. Mark Wagner will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.