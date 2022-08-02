Duane Robert Dorn 1956-2022

Duane Robert Dorn, age 66, of Hill City, MN passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN. 

Duane was born in 1956 in New Prague, MN to Robert and Beverly Dorn.  He attended school in Jordan, MN.  On December 17, 1973, he was united in marriage to Sheila Nelson in Watertown, SD and they made their home in Hill City, MN.  During the summer months he worked road construction and in the winter months he worked for Phil’s Myr Mar Marina during the ice fishing season.  He retired from Midwest Contracting in 2020.  Duane loved hunting, fishing, playing guitar, gardening and most of all spending time with his four grandchildren.

