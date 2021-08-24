Duane R. Baumgarner 1965 - 2021

Duane R. Baumgarner, age 55, of Cohasset, MN passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, at his home.
Duane was born in 1965 to Robert and Anna Baumgarner on the Azores Islands of Portugal, while Robert was stationed there during his Air Force service. The family moved to Deer River, MN and Duane graduated from Deer River High School. Duane was proud of his eight years of service in the United States Navy Seabees and was stationed in Gulf Port, MS. After his discharge, Duane returned to Minnesota and enjoyed his time in the construction and trucking business.
He loved listening to music, watching local bands, and working on and traveling in his truck.
Duane is preceded in death by his mother, Anna. He is survived by his daughters, Desirae Baumgarner, Ashlee (Paul) Davis; father, Robert; sisters, Patti (Todd) Haugen, Elaine (Tony) Donato, Cherie (Tony Larson) Salo, Paula (Ron) Hemphill; brothers, Allen (Vicki), Everett (Becky); and grandchildren, Ellie Grover, Morgan and Aaron Schabel, and Robert Sobieck.
A celebration of life will be held at the Harris Town Hall, Grand Rapids, MN on Friday, August 27, 2021, beginning at 2:00 PM, with military honors being presented at 2:30 PM.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.