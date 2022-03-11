Duane N. Schjenken 1938-2022

Duane N. Schjenken. It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Duane on March 9, 2022. Duane is now with our Lord and reunited with his wife Patricia.
He was born in Renville, MN to Knute and Alma Schjenken on February 22,1938.
Duane served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. Duane married Patricia Jerry on December 28, 1962. They worked together to raise their family and build a loving home. Later in life, Duane cared for Patricia until her death on December 22, 2017, just shy of their 56th wedding anniversary. Duane farmed, spent 15 years working in the mines, but his life’s work was as a logger. Duane was an example of determination and hard work. Duane was always willing to help out a friend and enjoyed reminiscing over a story while sharing a beer. Duane was an avid outdoorsman and throughout the years enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, fishing & golfing with family and friends.
Duane & Pat had 4 children; Teresa (Jeff) DeRudder, Tammy (Craig) Anderson, Randy (Shelly) Schjenken & Lee Schjenken.
Grandchildren; Kyle (Jordan) DeRudder, Chelsea (Briar) DeRudder, Hannah & Matthew Anderson, Nicole (Tyler) Gilbert, Kara, Samantha & Amber Schjenken.
Great grandchildren; Ryder DeRudder & Jeremy Gilbert.
Duane is survived by; Brother Kenneth (Vi), Sisters Katie (Melvin) Humble, Arlene (Gene) Beaty, Deanna Gravelle, sister-in-laws Mary Schjenken and Kathy (Don) Hanson.
Duane is preceded by; parents Knute & Alma Schjenken, Brothers Norman, Gordan, Marlin, Glen & Edward. In-laws Frank & Dorothy Jerry, brothers-in-law Galen & Emil Gravelle, sisters-in-law Audrey Salmonson, Margaret Erickson, Punky Nixon.
The family would like to thank the staff at Maplewood for their care of Duane.
Celebration of Life: Friday, March 18, 2022 11:00 (Visitation) Service 12:00 at Carroll Funeral Home Deer River, MN. Luncheon will be served following at Deer River Vet’s Club.
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.
To plant a tree in memory of Duane Jendersee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.