Duane L. Hill, age 90, of Grand Rapids, MN died Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital, Grand Rapids.

Arrangements are pending with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To   sign   the   online   guestbook   or   send   condolences   visit   www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Duane Hill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you