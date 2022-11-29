Duane L. Hill Nov 29, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Duane L. Hill, age 90, of Grand Rapids, MN died Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital, Grand Rapids.Arrangements are pending with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. To plant a tree in memory of Duane Hill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Grand Rapids Condolence Hospital Mn Duane L. Hill Grand Itasca Clinic Arrangement Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.