Duane L. Hill 1932 - 2022

Duane L. Hill passed through Heaven’s gate at the age of 90 on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Grand Itasca Hospital after a short battle with pneumonia, with his loving wife and family by his side.
Duane was born to Lester and Lillian Pitts on New Year’s Day in 1932 in Morris, MN. At a young age the family moved to Deer River, where Duane spent many years of his life. At the age of 9, his mother remarried and Duane was adopted by his stepfather, William (Bill) Hill. After Lillian’s passing, Bill remarried, Elma. On May 13, 1950, Duane married the love of his life, Mary Morris. They were a true
testament of true and everlasting love. When their children would say they were married 72 years, Mary was quick to correct with 72 ½!
Duane was a man who put faith and family first, a gift he instilled in his children. Sue, Don, Jim, Tammy and Julie were honored and proud to have the best Dad of all times. He was always there for a hug, laugh, support and advice. Duane was an entrepreneur and a jack of all trades who could fix anything. His resume resembled a book of knowledge. Duane worked in the mines, was a steel worker, drove grain truck (his of course) and was a mechanic for Willie Transport. Together Duane and Mary owned and operated Truck Haven, a contract bus route (for 40 years!), drove charter bus trips and Hill’s recycling and salvage. After retirement, Duane and Mary spent several years traveling the U.S. from Alaska to Texas in their 5th wheel. Oh, the stories they have! Duane enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life including bowling, hunting, fishing, and camping. Most recently gardening, feeding the birds, and maintaining their home. You should have seen the beautiful yard. He could be found most summer days on his riding lawn mower, keeping the lawn manicured and pampering their apple trees. Family gatherings were his joy. Duane challenged his son and sons-in-law to BBQ rib cookoffs many times. His were always the best, just ask his grandchildren!
Duane is preceded in death by his parents; son, Donald Duane Hill; sister, Irene Procopio; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.
He is survived by his wife of 72 ½ years, Mary; his children, Susan (George) Minerich, James (Catherine) Hill, Tammy (Randy) Blankenship, Julie (Kurt) Werner; daughter-in- law, Kathy Carroll; sisters-in-law, Audie Mason, Rose Anderson; 17 grandchildren; 33
great grandchildren (34 in June); 1 great-great grandchild.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 12:00 PM at the United Methodist Church, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 1:00 PM memorial service with a luncheon to follow. Pastors Jim Crecelius and Marva Jean Hutchens will co-officiate.
