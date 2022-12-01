Duane L. Hill 1932 - 2022

Duane L. Hill passed through Heaven’s gate at the age of 90 on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Grand Itasca Hospital after a short battle with pneumonia, with his loving wife and family by his side.

Duane was born to Lester and Lillian Pitts on New Year’s Day in 1932 in Morris, MN. At a young age the family moved to Deer River, where Duane spent many years of his life. At the age of 9, his mother remarried and Duane was adopted by his stepfather, William (Bill) Hill. After Lillian’s passing, Bill remarried, Elma. On May 13, 1950, Duane married the love of his life, Mary Morris. They were a true

