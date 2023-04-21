Duane C. Herfindahl, age 94, beloved father, brother, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle, and friend to many, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Grand Rapids Itasca Clinic and Hospital of a broken heart.

In 1928, Duane was the first-born son of Dewey and Olga Herfindahl. He was raised on the family farm in Lake Park, MN where he graduated from high school. In 1951, Duane enlisted in the United States Navy and became a chaplain’s assistant at Arlington Cemetery in Washington, D.C., later stationed on the USS Sierra in Norfolk, V.A.

