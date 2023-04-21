Duane C. Herfindahl, age 94, beloved father, brother, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle, and friend to many, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Grand Rapids Itasca Clinic and Hospital of a broken heart.
In 1928, Duane was the first-born son of Dewey and Olga Herfindahl. He was raised on the family farm in Lake Park, MN where he graduated from high school. In 1951, Duane enlisted in the United States Navy and became a chaplain’s assistant at Arlington Cemetery in Washington, D.C., later stationed on the USS Sierra in Norfolk, V.A.
Duane married Delores, the love of his life, on March 2, 1954. They enjoyed their life together, raising a family. He then attended Wahpeton State School of Science for architectural drafting. After graduating he began working for Lampert Lumber Company. During this time Duane and Dee moved from Detroit Lakes, Brainerd, Wadena, and finally put down roots in Grand Rapids. They were active in the community; charter members of the Itasca Vintage Car Club, Zion Lutheran Church, Sons of Norway, and Kiwanis, to name a few. He then worked for Blandex, Saterlee Company, and Lumbermans Supply. He retired in 1990 and continued drafting house plans for the following 20+ years.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Delores on August 3, 2022; and grandson Erik Hovet on April 23, 2020.
He is survived by his children; Denise (John) Latimer, Jeff (Joan) Herfindahl, Michelle (Mark) White, and Pamela (David) Hovet; grandchildren, Martin Latimer, Meredith Berg, Nathan Herfindahl, Leyna Krzewinski, Michaela Hilton, Maria Herfindahl, Benjamin Herfindahl, Joseph Herfindahl, Danielle White, Patrick White, Brent Magnuson, Micah Hovet; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Harlan (Susan) Herfindahl; twin sisters, Marlys Engebretson, and Marlene (Orris) Larson; numerous nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
Duane was loved and respected by all. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, MN beginning at 11:00 AM with a memorial service and military honors to follow at 12:00 PM with Rev. Ben Buchanan officiating. Burial with be at Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN, at a later date.
Memorials are preferred to Zion Lutheran Church.
