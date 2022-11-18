Duane “Bomber” K. Akre 1944-2022

Duane “Bomber” K. Akre, age 78, of Nashwauk, MN died peacefully Monday, November 14, 2022, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN surrounded by his loving family.

Duane was born in 1944 in Grand Rapids, MN. He worked at MP&L, now Minnesota Power, when he was younger and at Northern Ductile. Duane and Cecilia Jutras united in marriage on January 4, 1966, and they made their home in the Balsam area. Duane loved the Minnesota Vikings, fishing, spending time with his family and friends, and loved being with his dog, Charlie. He often quoted, “you only live once”, so live your life to the fullest, remembering the good times together.

