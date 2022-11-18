Duane “Bomber” K. Akre 1944-2022

Duane “Bomber” K. Akre, age 78, of Nashwauk, MN died peacefully Monday, November 14, 2022, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN surrounded by his loving family.
Duane was born in 1944 in Grand Rapids, MN. He worked at MP&L, now Minnesota Power, when he was younger and at Northern Ductile. Duane and Cecilia Jutras united in marriage on January 4, 1966, and they made their home in the Balsam area. Duane loved the Minnesota Vikings, fishing, spending time with his family and friends, and loved being with his dog, Charlie. He often quoted, “you only live once”, so live your life to the fullest, remembering the good times together.
Duane is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Cecilia; mother, Virginia Erickson; and his grandmother who raised him, Violee Johnson.
He is survived by his children, Kim Akre, Tammy Talarico, Mistyna (Dave) Bristol, Corry Akre; sisters, Ramona Storrs, Rita Johnson, Vail Nellis; brothers, Rick Ruschmeyer, Kurt Ruschmeyer, Benny Pettis; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A celebration of Duane’s life will be on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 11 AM at Marble City Hall, Marble, MN. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Duane 1944-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.