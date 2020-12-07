Dr. Virginia Johnston 1929-2020

Dr. Virginia (Ginny) Johnston, age 91, of Deer River, MN, passed away on Saturday December 5, 2020.
Ginny was born in 1929 to Clem and Marian Dunn in St Paul, MN. She attended Macalester College and University of MN where she completed a BS in Medical Technology. Ginny was an instructor in the Hematology Laboratory at the University of Minnesota Hospital. After some years raising a family, she attended graduate school at the University of Missouri, Kansas City earning a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and a Ph. D in Education. She held faculty positions at Avila College, UMKC and was the first Chairman of the Department of Clinical Laboratory Science at the University of Kansas Medical Center. As a member of the American Society of Clinical Laboratory Science, she served as the president of both the Missouri and Kansas Societies, on the Board of National Accrediting Agency of Clinical Laboratory Sciences, and the Editorial Board of the Journal of Medical Technology.
After moving from KC to Lawrence to finish her career at KU, Ginny was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church Lawrence KS, the Endacott Society, University Women’s Club and the KU Alumni Association.
In retirement, Ginny loved gardening, fishing and knitted relentlessly. Her passion was playing bridge, most especially competitively gaining masters points in the American Contract Bridge League. Ginny’s leadership provided a role model of strength and perfection, both professionally and for her family.
Ginny is preceded in death by her parents and loving spouse of 67 years, the Rev Lewis Johnston. Ginny is survived by her children; Deborah (Daniel) Ramlow of Duluth, MN, Jeffrey (Jackie) Johnston of Waconia, MN and Elizabeth “Lisa” (Bill) Dorn of Tucson, AZ; eight grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the Maple Woods Deer River staff, Jane Ridgeway and Paula Litchke for their loving care of Mom over the years.
Memorials are preferred to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 100 East Red Bridge Road, Kansas City, MO.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.