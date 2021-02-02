Dr. Rodney L. Bleifuss Feb 2, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dr. Rodney L. Bleifuss, age 92, of Grand Rapids, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021, at Grand Village. Arrangements are pending with Rowe Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Rodney Bleifuss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rodney L. Bleifuss Grand Rapids Village Arrangement Funeral Home Pass Away Dr. Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.