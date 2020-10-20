Dr. Gordon M. Fuller, 82, passed away on October 17, 2020.
Gordon was born in Grand Rapids and resided there until 1960, when he graduated from Bemidji State University. He then moved to Carson City, NV to become an industrial arts teacher in the high school. After 3 years, he moved to Tempe, AZ, where he completed a master’s degree, then became a school counselor in both International Falls and Mankato, MN. After 4 years as a counselor, he returned to school at the University of South Dakota, where he received an Ed.D. Upon completion of his doctorate, Fuller became an Assistant Professor at Mankato State University. He left MSU to become Director of Minnesota Valley Mental Health Center. After 3 years in that position, he became Director of Blue Earth County Human Services. Dr. Fuller moved to the private practice of psychology in 1982, having offices in Mankato and Edina, then later in Grand Rapids. He continued his practice until 2007 when he retired.
Gordon was married to Lynette (Goetsch) Vagts in 1986. They raised four children, Mark Fuller, Lynn Goff, Robert Vagts, and Daniel Vagts. Gordon and Lynette moved to Grand Rapids in 1996, and enjoyed living in their home on Wabana Lake until they moved to Savage, MN in April of 2019.
Gordon is survived by his wife Lynette, son Mark (Tammy), daughter Lynn (Brad), and stepsons Robert (Kara), and Daniel (Shanna), grandchildren, Tristan Fuller, Ashley Fuller, Brittany Fuller, Kaitlin Fuller, Nicholas Goff, Christian Goff, Jakub Vagts, Benjamin Vagts, and 18 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Sheldon Goetsch of Gaylord, MN, sister-in-law Barb, and niece and nephews Brad, Dana, Tim, and Christopher.