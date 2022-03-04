Dr. Frederick W. Harris 1927-2022

Dr. Frederick W. Harris, PhD, 94, passed away peacefully at home with family Sunday, February 27, 2022 in rural Bovey on Trout Lake.
Born July 7, 1927, in Crookston, MN, he was the son of Elmer and Mary (Brown) Harris. Fred grew up and attended Crookston public schools and was a 1945 graduate of Crookston High School. He went on to receive his Bachelor of Science Degree from Macalester College in St. Paul, MN, his Master’s Degree from the University of North Dakota, and his PhD in Managerial Science from the University of Kentucky. He was a college professor for 40 years at several colleges and universities. A U. S. Navy Veteran, Fred served on the USS Darke during WWII. Fred and Margaret Stone were married on October 29, 1954. Fred enjoyed participating in the Vintage Car Club with his 1953 Packard Clipper. He also served as a President of the Trout Lake Association and was a former member of Greenway Lions Club, Sons of Norway and First United Church of Coleraine. He was always thinking about what he could do for others. He was quiet in nature and enjoyed sharing his homemade chocolates with many people.
Fred’s parents, Elmer and Mary (Brown) Harris preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret; children, Nancy Harris, Tom (Marilyn) Harris, William (Kelly) Harris, and Jim (Robin) Harris; seven grandchildren; and three great granddaughters.
A gathering of family and friends was held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Dr. Frederick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.