It is with deep sadness we report that Dr. Alejandro Manzano Ramos passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021. Preceded in death by father, Ermenegildo Rosendo Ramos and mother, Manzano Ramos; and surrounded by love from his children, Lisa Ramos (Christopher Haack), Alan Ramos (Liz), Jay Ramos (Janet Neu Ramos), Brittany Eichorn (Justin), and Eric Hinkeldey (Kelsey Bartlett); and beloved grandchildren, Aedan and Ellynor Haack, Jacob and Luke Ramos, Austin and Connor Ramos, and William, Benjamin, Isabelle, and Emmett Eichorn, who will greatly miss him.
Visitation will be Friday, May 21, 2021 from 2 PM until the 4 PM Memorial Service at the United Methodist Church, Grand Rapids, MN. Pastor Jim Crecelius officiating.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To read Alex’s full obituary, sign the online guestbook, or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.