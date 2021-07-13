Douglas James Gallop 1931- 2021

Douglas James Gallop, 89, of Grand Rapids, MN, formerly of Shell Lake, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth. He will be dearly missed.
Doug was preceded in death by his son Brian Gallop, parents Bert and Colista (Arnes) Gallop, brother Bud and sister-in-law, Bev Gallop. Doug is survived by his wife Shirley, his children Robyn (Rick) Perkins, Brad (Renee Bymark) Gallop, daughter-in-law Jackie Gallop, grandchildren Breanna Gallop, Dana (Tyler) Scherf, Graham (Santina) Gallop, Ariel Gallop, Nick (Alexa) Perkins, Kelsey Bymark and Kade Tix, along with two great grandchildren Tucker Scherf and Tripp Bymark, and future great grandson Connor Douglas Perkins.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Salem Lutheran Church in Shell Lake, or your local VFW Post.