Douglas G. Olds, age 83, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.
Doug was born in 1938 to Ralph and Florence (Roberts) Olds in Grand Rapids, MN and raised in Outing. Doug and Donna James were united in marriage in 1962 and together they raised their family in Grand Rapids, MN. Doug worked as an electrician and logger. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, baseball, softball, and golfing. More than anything else, Doug loved spending time with his family. Nothing could bring a smile more than his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Doug was a member of the Grand Rapids Church of the Nazarene.
Doug is preceded in death by his parents; two unborn children; brothers, Rich, Russ, Ted, Gene, Roger, and Ken; sister, Shirley; mother-in-law, Marie Benzing; and one unborn great grandchild.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; daughters, Darla (Rob) Rima of Grand Rapids; Diann (Tim) Suoja of Jacobson; sister, Kathy (Vic) Harvet of Outing; father-in-law, William Benzing; grandchildren, Brett Suoja (Nicole), Rebecca (Chris) Rima-Carlson; Duane (Brooke) Suoja, Rachel (Tom) Anick, Robin Rima (David); and great grandchildren, Ashton, Aubriella, Madison, Carson, Emily, Landon, Gus, Fran, Lincoln, and Blake.
Visitation will be Friday, September 10, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, followed by the 11:00 AM memorial service. Rev. Paul Haddix will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.