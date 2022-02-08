Douglas D. Hafar 1952-2022

Douglas D. Hafar, age 69, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away January 26, 2022, at his residence.
Doug was born in 1952 to Leslie and Audrey Hafar in Grand Rapids, the youngest of three boys. He grew up and attended school in Grand Rapids. Doug graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1970. He then attended Mankato Area Vo-Tech School before enlisting in the United States Army on March 4, 1971. Doug served in Vietnam as an airframe repair specialist. While serving for the 605th Trans Co Doug volunteered for a recovery mission that he was recognized for his recovery actions in response to a helicopter crash near Phu Loi in an area known for “increased enemy activity”. The rescue operation resulted in the successful recovery of the helicopter and crew. Doug was honorably discharged in 1973 from his last unit which was Ft. Bragg’s 1st of the 17th Air Cavalry.
Doug lived and breathed for his beloved dogs, Sadie and Saba, who have been adopted together into a new loving home. Doug and his dogs lived along the Mississippi River where he had called home much of his life and where he needed to be for the peace and tranquility it gave to him.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ronald. He is survived by many family, friends, and comrades-in-arms.
A graveside service with full military honors will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.
