Dorothy Wilde 1940-2022

Dorothy “Dottie” Wilde, age 81, of Hill City, MN passed away, Sunday, February 13, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
Born in Glenwood, MN in 1940 to Adolph and Alvina Helgeson, Dottie was one of eight children and also a twin to brother, David. She grew up in Starbuck, MN then moved to St. Paul, MN. Dottie married George Wilde in May 1965 and had 41 wonderful years with him until his death in 2006. She also spent 42 years in the nursing field as a Registered Nursing Assistant. Dottie worked in three hospitals and four nursing homes. She retired from Grand Itasca Hospital in 1996 after 18 years of service. Dottie truly loved her job as a caregiver. She also loved hunting, fishing, and cooking.
Dottie is preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; son, Donald Skarsten; brothers and sisters, Edwin, Roger, Malfred, Gordon, and David Helgeson, Doris Vaughan, Irene Tague; and grandson, Trevor in 2001.
She is survived by three children, Patty (Ron) Childs of Hill City, MN, Sandi (Kevin) Boardman of Cohasset, Bill (Jill) Wilde of Calumet, MN; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and many dear friends.
Visitation will be Friday, February 18, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, and Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 10:00 AM at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM at the church officiated by Rev. Patrick Lovejoy. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Remer, MN.
