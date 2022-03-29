Dorothy Marie Grife 1950-2022

Dorothy Marie Grife was Born in Watertown MN July 20, 1950, and died peacefully March 23, 2022 age 71, at her home, surrounded by family.
Dorothy is survived by her loving husband John Grife, Daughters Kelly Grife (Jeff) and Wanda Jensen (Tim), Son Wade Grife (Dawn). Six Grandchildren Jonathan (Sara) Grife, Josh (Natalee) Grife, Leigh (Ryan) Oihus, Ashlea (Dusty) Miller, Devan Warren, and Keith (Abby) Grife. 9 Great-Grandchildren with number 10 arriving Monday March 28th. Siblings John (Jackie) Payne, Sandi Mayo, Mary (Jim) Stangler, and Mark (Pam) Payne. Numerous extended families.
Dorothy is preceded in death by: Parents Donald and Esther Payne, Sisters: Pat Becker, Joanie Ritchie, and Gloria Pearson. Mother & Father In-law Dale and Julia Grife. Brother and Sister In-law Gale and Barb Grife, and Brother In-law Richard Mayo.
Dorothy was married February 2, 1967, to John Grife in Watertown SD. She was primarily a homemaker though she took on part time jobs such as Deer River folio (sewing), Red Owl Grocery Store (Clerk), and Willow Beach Supper Club (waitress). Also, while managing a farm, she raised three children while her husband was working construction and usually out of the state.
If you knew Dorothy for more than three minutes, you knew she loved nothing more than to cook for her family especially around the holidays when most of them could attend, motorcycle riding with her husband, flower gardens, and playing cards with family and friends.
Celebration of life will be held at her home located 29801 Cty Rd 116 sometime in May. More information will follow in the paper as it will be weather depending.
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.