Dorothy (Mandich) Hoshal 1938-2022

Dorothy (Mandich) Hoshal found peace with the Lord on September 23rd, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Dorothy was born in Grand Rapids, Minnesota to Dan and Millie (Kovacovich) Mandich on February 18th. Dorothy grew up in Lawrence Lake Township and graduated from Greenway High School in 1955. Dorothy and Earl Hoshal were united in marriage June 30th, 1956. Dorothy is a 57 year Auxiliary member of the American Legion family. 

Dorothy served as 8th District President, two terms. She was a past member of Bovey Moose Lodge, Eagles Auxiliary, and Grand Rapids VFW. Dorothy served her communities well. She served as a clerk of Lawrence Lake Township. In Bovey and Coleraine, she catered and helped others in anyway she could. Dorothy enjoyed being with friends and neighbors. She especially loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. 

Tags

Recommended for you