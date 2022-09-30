Dorothy (Mandich) Hoshal 1938-2022

Dorothy (Mandich) Hoshal found peace with the Lord on September 23rd, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Dorothy was born in Grand Rapids, Minnesota to Dan and Millie (Kovacovich) Mandich on February 18th. Dorothy grew up in Lawrence Lake Township and graduated from Greenway High School in 1955. Dorothy and Earl Hoshal were united in marriage June 30th, 1956. Dorothy is a 57 year Auxiliary member of the American Legion family.
Dorothy served as 8th District President, two terms. She was a past member of Bovey Moose Lodge, Eagles Auxiliary, and Grand Rapids VFW. Dorothy served her communities well. She served as a clerk of Lawrence Lake Township. In Bovey and Coleraine, she catered and helped others in anyway she could. Dorothy enjoyed being with friends and neighbors. She especially loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dorothy is survived by daughter- Pam of Delano, son- Tim (Kris) of Coleraine, son- Rick (Maria) of Florida, grandsons- Doug (Brittany) and Justin, granddaughters- Mara, Marissa, and Miranda, and great grandchildren- Brooklyn, Austin, Aiden, Madyson, Ellyson, and Aria. Dorothy is also survived by godchildren- Jim, Mark, and Bryn Hecimovich, sister- Eileen Powell, sister-in-laws- Louise Mandich and Karen Mandich, best friend- Helen Hecimovich. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband- Earl, brothers- Mike “Mince” and Walter “Lud.”
Services and celebration of life will be held Monday, October 3rd, 2022 at Delano Senior Center (visitation at 10 AM, service at 11 AM, refreshments to follow) and Thursday, October 6th, 2022 at Lawron Town Hall (visitation at 10 AM, serivce at 11 AM, refreshments to follow, and a private family internment will be held later in the day at Lakeview Cemetary in Coleraine).