Dorothy Elizabeth Martin 1933- 2021

Dorothy Elizabeth Martin, age 87, of Warba, MN passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Deer River Homestead Nursing Home.
Dorothy was born in 1933 in Park Rapids, MN to Harry and Mae Judnitsch. Dorothy married Kenneth W. Martin on August 10, 1950. They resided in Warba, MN where they raised nine children.
Dorothy loved to crochet, listen to country music, and dance. She had a huge love for flowers and birds and had several flower gardens and houseplants. Her most recent passion was listening to Daniel O’Donnell on the PBS station.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband of 58 years, Kenneth; sisters, Arlene Westling, Marylis Etlick; brother, David Kienitz; daughter-in-law, Shawna Martin; sons-in-law, Larry Havens, Ted Flannigan, and Herman Cone; and granddaughter, Rhonda Stanley.
Dorothy is Survived by her children, Barbara Havens (Jerry Thompson) of Grand Rapids, MN, Rocky (Janet) Martin of Champion, NE, Ronald (Julie) Martin of Bovey, MN, Beverly Cone (Dan Jensen) of Bovey, MN, Bonnie Martin of Warba, MN, Brenda Wheeler (Jeff Alme) of Michigan, ND, Becky Martin of Grand Rapids, MN, Rodney (Patricia) Martin of Embarrass, MN, Raymond (Cyndy) Martin of Grand Rapids, MN; sister, Eleanor (LeRoy) Holcomb; brother, Alden (Betty) Judnitsch; special friend of 70 years, Marvie Burtwick; 25 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 11:00 AM funeral service. Burial will be at Warba-Feeley Cemetery, Warba, MN.
