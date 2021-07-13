Dorothy Ann Lanman 1937- 2021

Dorothy Ann Lanman, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, July 9, 2021 at The Kansas City Hospice House. Dorothy was born on December 16, 1937 in Rochester, Minnesota to Amie and Ruth Desnoyers. She graduated from West Concord High School, home of the Cardinals, where she was outgoing, spending her teen years actively socializing with friends and cheerleading. In 1957, she met a pharmacist, Robert C. Lanman, while working at Whittemore Drug Company in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. After a few dates, Bob tried to get Dorothy fired because he thought she was taking charge of the pharmacy. The owner would not fire her because she was his best employee and instead put them on different shifts. Later that year, they were married. In 1958, they started their family when Dorothy began her first career as an amazing mother of four children, while Bob pursued his career as a researcher and professor in Pharmacology and Toxicology. In her second career, she was a successful entrepreneur with Social Expressions Unlimited, where she was the top salesperson on many occasions. She was also a very active volunteer with Metropolitan Lutheran Ministries. After her children were grown, Dorothy started her third and final career as President of the Bob Lanman Fan Club. During Bob’s singing years, she enjoyed performances of the Faith Quartet and traveling with friends as avid members of the Four Freshmen Society. Her favorite place was their Minnesota Sugar Lake home, where she cherished memories with all her great friends and family.
She is survived by her children, Michael (Trish) Lanman, Dianne (Mark) Gust, Douglas (Tiffany) Lanman, Krista (Mike) Wingate, Kelly Sue (Scott) Robinson, her grandchildren, Kyler, Renee, Erik, Megan, Sean, Abby, Josh, Rob, Jennifer, Tanner, Natalie, Braden, Katelyn, and great-grandchildren, Kurt, Rosalie, and Hutton. She is also survived by her siblings, Mary O’Neil, Richard (Judy) Desnoyers, and James (Kathy) Desnoyers. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brothers Raymond and Duane Desnoyers.
Our family would like to thank Comfort Keepers, Phoenix Hospice and Kansas City Hospice House for their amazing care and compassion for our mother. We would also like to thank our church family for the many years of fellowship with our parents. We are comforted knowing she is finally at peace.
Mom, we will miss your incredible nurturing, loving demeanor, and the way you welcomed every person into your home as if they were your own. You set an incredible standard for our family to love and care for each other, and we are blessed to have you as our mother.
Grandma, we are so grateful for your endless love, humor, playfulness, and guidance. You made an incredible home for all of us grandchildren to feel safe and loved. We will miss all your laughter, stories, and great conversations. We will strive to continue to make you proud.
Memorial contributions in Dorothy’s name may be made to:
UMKC Pharmacy Foundation
Attn: Robert C. Lanman Scholarship Foundation
2464 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64108
Dorothy’s final resting place will be alongside her beloved husband, Bob at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. A Graveside Service will be held at the cemetery at 12 PM, Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com
