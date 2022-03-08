Doris M. Wolfe Mar 8, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Doris M. Wolfe’s celebration of life is March 19, 2022 from 2 to 5 pm at the Deer River Town Hall. 41183 County Rd 19, Deer River, MN 56636. All are welcome. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Doris M. Wolfe Deer River Town Hall Celebration Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.