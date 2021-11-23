Doris M. Wolfe age 68 of Deer River, Minnesota passed away peacefully at her home in Longbranch, Washington on November 13, 2021 surrounded by family. She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on August 7, 1953 to Erling and Joanne Moen. She attended Deer River High School and graduated in 1971. She married her first husband and had four children. She later remarried to Gerald (Jerry) Wolfe and relocated to Hawaii where she sold timeshare. She lived there for 10 years before moving back to Minnesota. She worked for the Perkins Franchise throughout Minnesota for many years before making a career move to Kwik Trip where she spent nearly 10 years. On Sundays you would find her watching the Vikings with her family or life long friend, Renee. She cherished the outdoors. She loved golf, camping, the beach, campfires, and crisp mornings with a blanket and coffee. She loved family time. Her greatest joy in life was watching her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren grow up. She is preceded in death by her mother, Joanne. Father, Erling. Brother, Phillip. Daughter, Lisa. Husband, Gerald (Jerry). Special friend, William (Willie) Perrault. She is survived by her three children Eric Torkkola, DiAnna (Ron) Erickson, Krissie (Craig Karjala) Torkkola. Stepdaughter, Terri (Michael) Perron. Life long friends, Renee and Jim. Siblings , Marilyn Lundeen and Linda O’Brien and the rest of the Rasley clan. Grandchildren Caleb (Shalise) Erickson, Cassey (Beau) Casteel, Nathan (Linzy Stockwell) Erickson, Madisson Karjala, Nicholas Karjala, Daniel Erickson. Two great grandsons Mason and Cameron Erickson and two great granddaughters on the way. A celebration of life is planned for March 19, 2022 from 2 to 5 pm at the Deer River Town Hall. 41183 County Rd 19, Deer River, MN 56636.