Doris M. Carey (Sullivan) 1923-2022

Doris M. Carey, 99, Hibbing, died on October 18, 2022 at Oak Hills Assisted Living in Grand Rapids, MN.

Dorie was born on January 4, 1923 to Michael and Rose Sullivan (McNulty) in Ironwood, Michigan. After a wonderful childhood filled with skiing, skating and great, life-long friendships, Dorie graduated from Gogebic Community College and continued her extracurriculars, adding a passion for golf and bridge to her list of activities. After college she went to work in the offices of Pickands Mather Mining Company.

