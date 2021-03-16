Doris Lorraine Berg 1928-2021

Doris Lorraine Berg, 92 years of age, passed on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at home in Palisade MN with family by her side.
Doris was born October 20, 1928 in Cohasset, Minnesota to Albert and Agnes Curtiss. She was the oldest of three children and went to school in a one room school house in Cohasset until the 8th grade. She left school to work and help on the family farm.
Doris was married to Charles Burlison and had three children. She was later married to Nels Berg and had eight children. They moved to Hill City, MN where Doris raised her children until she moved to Palisade MN in 2007.
Doris’ biggest love was her children and family. She loved nothing more than to whip up a big meal whenever any of us came home. Mom loved the 4th of July celebration in Hill City. As a proud Legion Auxiliary member she saw it as an opportunity to celebrate our country, community and family. Every year she made a large summer picnic/BBQ style meal for family, extended family as well as any of her kids friends who needed a place at the table. Doris also loved gardening, cross stitch and sewing, especially making quilts. She was a very giving person and gave away every quilt she made to anyone wanting or needing one. If no quilts were available, then it’s a jar of jelly, pickles or something she made from her little hands. The giving of these little gifts gave her great joy.
Doris was preceded in death by both her parents Albert and Agnes Curtiss, her siblings Albert Jr, Donna Hakala and a daughter Roberta (Birdie) Garrick. She is survived by 10 children Lawrence (Ursula) Burlison of Holly Springs NC, Lorraine (Robert Cockman) Shaw of Cohasset MN, Leland (Marilyn) Burlison, of Oshkosh WI, son in-law Dan Garrick of Safety Harbor FL, Norma (Joe Tix) McNeil of Hill City, MN, Curt (Lydia) Berg of Palisade MN, Marvin (Debbie)Berg of Lakeville, MN, Gordon Berg of Hill City, MN, Glen Berg of Bloomington MN, Leonard (Angie) Berg of North Branch MN and Ellie (Eric) Hill of Grand Rapids MN, and many, many, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior. Interment will follow the service at MacVille Cemetery. A luncheon will be provided by Hill City Legion Auxiliary at the Legion Hall/City of Hill City Community Center following the burial.
A special thank you to Dr. Prethish, Dr. Burgos, and all the wonderful Nurses and staff at Riverwood Health Care Center.
Memorials can be sent in memory of Doris Berg to the Hill City Food Shelf at PO Box 437, Hill City, MN 55748 or Riverwood Health Care Center, Greatest Need Fund, 200 Bunker Hill, Aitkin, MN 56431.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.