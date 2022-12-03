Doris L. Stansberry, age 79 of Swatara, MN died Monday, November 28, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Doris was born in 1943 to Arne and Edris Hyttinen in Duluth, MN. She graduated from Hill City High School. Doris and her high school sweetheart, Herb Stansberry, were homecoming king and queen and they were later married on April 20, 1963. They made their home in Minneapolis where Doris worked as a secretary for Pillsbury Corp. Doris and Herb later moved to Jacobson, MN and then Swatara, MN. Doris attended Itasca Community College, earning her LPN license. She worked for Grand Itasca Hospital for over 30 years and her and Herb owned and operated the Corner Club for 27 years.
In her youth, Doris took accordion lessons in Duluth and became an accomplished musician. She was invited to join the Duluth Accordionaires. Although that never came to be, she never lost her talent. She would continue to play occasionally, making appearances at the Corner Club. Doris loved travelling, including Sturgis and to Jamaica where the highlight of her trip was catching a barracuda. They also traveled to a number of places in the United States.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law, Jack and Harry Hilton; and niece, Linda Hilton LeBlanc. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Herb; daughter, Deborah (Robert) Shaw of Grand Rapids, MN; son, Steven Stansberry of Swatara; brother, James (Margie) Hyttinen of St. Paul, MN; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Hilton of Swatara, Evelyn Hilton of Hill City, MN; grand-dog, Benny; and many nieces and nephews.
Per Doris’ wishes, no services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.