Doris L. Stansberry, age 79 of Swatara, MN died Monday, November 28, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.

Doris was born in 1943 to Arne and Edris Hyttinen in Duluth, MN. She graduated from Hill City High School. Doris and her high school sweetheart, Herb Stansberry, were homecoming king and queen and they were later married on April 20, 1963. They made their home in Minneapolis where Doris worked as a secretary for Pillsbury Corp. Doris and Herb later moved to Jacobson, MN and then Swatara, MN. Doris attended Itasca Community College, earning her LPN license. She worked for Grand Itasca Hospital for over 30 years and her and Herb owned and operated the Corner Club for 27 years.

