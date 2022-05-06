Doris L. Persig 1933-2022

Doris L. Persig, age 89, of Chisholm, MN passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
Doris was born in 1933 to Joseph and Elsie Paulley in Cohasset, MN. Doris and Bruce Persig were united in marriage then settled in Chisholm, MN where they raised their family. Doris loved working in her garden, watching the birds, and tending her flowers. She loved her solar lights in her yard. She also loved to sew and paint and go to rummage sales.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bruce; brother, Tom Paulley; sons-in-law, Ken Ellison and Roger Sterle; and granddaughter, Amanda Persig.
She is survived by daughters, Judy (Roland Hanson) Ellison of Chisholm, MN, Joanne Sterle of Hibbing, MN; sons, Gary (Loretta) of Grand Rapids, MN, Steve of Proctor, MN, Kevin (Tracy) of Esko, MN; sisters, Elaine (Charles “Chuck” Ridlon) Paulley of Cohasset, Joyce Keppler of Grand Rapids, MN; brothers, James Paulley of Coleraine, MN, Joe (Kate) Paulley of Grand Rapids; nine grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for family and friends will be Monday, May 9, 2022, at 11:00AM at Wildwood Cemetery in Cohasset, MN.
