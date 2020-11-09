Doris Esther Panka, 86 of Deer River, died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in the Homestead Nursing Home in Deer River.
Services will be determined at a later date.
The family would like to send a special Thank You to Homestead staff and all volunteers for their excellent care of Mom during her time at the nursing home. Everyone did an excellent job. Thank you so very much!
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.
To plant a tree in memory of Doris Panka as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.