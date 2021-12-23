Donna Schroeder 1921-2021

Donna Schroeder passed away at Oak Hill Assisted Living in Grand Rapids, MN on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the age of 100.
Donna was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN on February 23, 1921, to Bud and Bertha Lacher. She grew up in Chicago, IL and graduated from Alvernia High School. She then attended Mundelein College. She was a natural-born actress and starred in plays in high school and college. At the age of 16, she won the prestigious Chicago Jubilee Talent contest. As a result, she was accompanied by her mother to Hollywood where she had screen tests with RKO and MGM Studios. One of the screen tests was attended by David O. Selznick who at the time was searching for talent for his production “Gone with the Wind”.
Her acting career was interrupted by the outbreak of WWII. Acting on a patriotic call, Donna enlisted in the Navy WAVES. She was chosen for Officer Candidate School and was commissioned as an Ensign. After the war, she married William Schroeder and they raised seven children in the suburban Lombard, IL.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Bertha Lacher; her husband of 49 years, William Schroeder; a daughter, Luann Johnsen; and a grandson, Michael Schroeder.
Donna is lovingly remembered by her surviving children, William (Ruth) Schroeder, Dr. Stephen (Peg) Schroeder, Janis (Jeff) Enia, Keith Schroeder, Susan (Tim) Schroeder, and Mary Przybyl, as well as 15 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
The family gratefully thanks the Oak Hill Assisted Living staff in Grand Rapids for their compassionate care of Mom during her stay. We would also like to thank Jessica and staff of St. Croix Hospice for all their help.
A private funeral Mass was officiated by Fr. Jerry Weiss.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.