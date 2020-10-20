Donna Marie Ranger, age 86, of Bovey, MN passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
Donna was born in 1933 to Arnold and Gladys Jacobson in Park Rapids, MN. Donna graduated from Grand Rapids High School and married Duane Ranger in 1957. Donna and Duane then settled in the midway area. She worked as a dental hygienist and homemaker and was like a mother to many.
Donna was a member of the First United Church in Coleraine, MN, and the Itasca Community Chorus. She liked reading and loved visiting with family and friends. She had a passion for cooking and baking. She enjoyed attending concerts and Broadway plays. Donna always had a smile and a kind word for everyone she came in contact with.
Preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marilyn Kolp; nephew, Brian Kolp; and niece, Roxanne Gibeau Nelson.
Donna is survived by her husband of 63 years, Duane; son, Gary (Lynn) Ranger of Grand Rapids, MN; sister, Carole Newton of Grand Rapids, MN; grandchildren, Aaron Voges of Grand Rapids, MN, Starr (Paul) Burch of Sioux Falls, SD; great granddaughter, Brilyn Burch; nephews, Brad (Amy) Beier, Jeff (Sandi) Beier; niece, Becky (Don) Andrews. Other close family members important to Donna and Duane are Pam (Mike) Mallum, Jim (Linda) Gibeau, Colen (Cindy) Gibeau, Tom Nelson, Jim Hendrickson, Mary Rivers, Kirsten Hendrickson, Teresa Kohman, Alice Hendrickson, and extended family, Patty Jo (Gary) Bush and Jill (Wayne) Hanks.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 11:00 a.m. memorial service. Rev. Arlin Talley will officiate.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.