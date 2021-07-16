Donna Mae Marie Loosbrock 1937- 2021

Donna Mae Marie Loosbrock, age 84, of Bigfork, MN, passed away on July 6, 2021. She died peacefully with family by her side during her time on hospice.
Donna Mae was born on January 3,1937, in Minneapolis, MN, to Axel and Lola Lind.
Donna Mae is survived by her husband, William, her children: son, Donald Jr., daughter, Michelle (Paul), son, Steven (Deb), son, Kevin (Gemma), and son, David, brother, Axel (Mary) Lind, 20 Grandchildren, 27 Great-Grandchildren, and 1 Great-Great Grandchild on the way. She is also survived by several daughter-in-laws who have remained close to her, sister-in-laws, and many other relatives.
Preceded in death by: her parents, brothers, David and John Lind, sister, Lorraine Balthazor, son, DeWayne Robert Schminkey (Laurie), and granddaughter, Adina Cardwell
Donna’s legacy is her love of Family and her Grandchildren. Her Grandchildren are blessed with an abundance of precious memories of time spent at the cabin in McGregor and at her home in Big Fork over the years. Her love and admiration of nature and the outdoors was such a special gift that was ( and will continue to be ) shared by those who knew her. Donna was passionate about fishing and camping with family and friends and always looked forward to her next adventure! She loved quilting, sewing, needlepoint, and various crafting creations which she shared with others. Gardening was one of her greatest joys and her gardens were always a delight for the eye to behold! And, the birds and the butterflies were always abundant in this paradise. Donna loved Jesus and her vivacious spirit lives on in a love light that shines for the good of humanity.
A celebration of life will be held in her honor at a future date and will be announced.
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.