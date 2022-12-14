Donald W. Underwood Jr. “Big D” 1954-2022

Donald W. Underwood Jr.  “Big D”, age 68 of St. Peter died Wednesday, December, 7, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00am Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Church of St. Peter, St. Peter. Visitation will be 3:00 – 6:00pm Sunday, December 18th at St. Peter Funeral Home and 10:00am Monday at church. To view the livestream or leave a condolence for the family, visit his obituary at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.

