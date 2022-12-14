Donald W. Underwood Jr. “Big D” 1954-2022

Donald W. Underwood Jr. “Big D”, age 68 of St. Peter died Wednesday, December, 7, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00am Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Church of St. Peter, St. Peter. Visitation will be 3:00 – 6:00pm Sunday, December 18th at St. Peter Funeral Home and 10:00am Monday at church. To view the livestream or leave a condolence for the family, visit his obituary at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
Donald Wilson was born January 18, 1954 in Grand Rapids MN to Donald Sr. and Gayle (Anderson) Underwood. When he was 4, they moved to St. Peter and he is a 1972 graduate of St. Peter High School. He worked for many years at Hiniker Cab Co. until he became a full-time farmer with his father-in-law Don Wenner and brother-in-law Chuck Wenner as Wenner Underwood Farms. He was on the board at Traverse Elevator in Traverse, a member of: the Farm Bureau, MN Corn Growers, Knights of Columbus, and Church of St. Peter, sang with the St. Mary’s Men’s Choir and traveling Polka Choir. Don enjoyed cutting wood for campfires, camping, fishing, hunting and especially time at their lake house on Leech Lake. He so enjoyed time with his grandson, Cameron. Don married his high school sweetheart, Christine Wenner on August 3, 1974 at. St. Mary’s Catholic Church, St. Peter and they enjoyed 48 married years together.
He will be missed by his wife, Chris; son, Ryan (Kristin); grandson, Cameron; sister, Arline Chaves; two brothers: Tim (Sue) and John (Tracy); in-laws: Mark Bollum, Carol (Jeff) Knutson, Cathy (Bruce) Leonard and Chuck (Jill) Wenner; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Jeanne Duoos; in-laws: Don and Ruth Wenner, and Connie Bollum; and niece Ashley Leonard.
